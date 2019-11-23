New Delhi: The skies turned dark grey in Maharashtra on Saturday morning following a brief moment of clarity as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar denied knowledge of his party’s support to the BJP to form Maharashtra government calling it Ajit Pawar’s “personal decision”.

Making his statement through a Twitter post, Sharad Pawar said, “Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).”

“We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” he added.

In a dramatic turn of events at Mumbai Raj Bhawan earlier today, Devendra Fadnavis swore in as the Chief Minister with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar who took oath as his Deputy.

The development unfolded after intense deliberations last night concluding in a “unanimous” decision that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray would become the Chief Minister.

Notably, the President’s Rule in Maharashtra was revoked at 5:47 AM, while Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar subsequently took oath as 8 AM.

Sharad Pawar said that he learnt of the events involving his nephew Ajit Pawar becoming the deputy CM only this morning. “I did not know before that,” he said adding that he would elaborate on the situation in a press briefing later in the day after holding talks with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will hold a press briefing at 12:30 PM in Mumbai.

It must also be noted that several speculations of Shiv Sena and NCP holding talks on Maharashtra government arose after Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in the Parliament.