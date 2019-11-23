New Delhi: Amid a political twist in the government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Milind Deora on Saturday tweeted a quote from ‘The Godfather’ movie which read: “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in an unprecedented move on Saturday formed the new government in Maharashtra for the second consecutive term with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as their ally. Late-night reports on November 22 suggested that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would become the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister on Saturday and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister.

It must be noted that the NCP had earlier pledged to support the Shiv Sena and Congress party to form the new government. Slamming the new government formation, the Congress party called it a ‘betrayal of the people’s mandate’, stated a report.

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer ~ @godfathermovie pic.twitter.com/h6AaX4WJdn — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) November 23, 2019

Condemning the overnight twist in the political scenario in the state, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted, “Illegal and evil manoeuvres take place in the secrecy of midnight. Such was the shame that they had to do the swearing in hiding. This illegitimate formation will self destruct.”