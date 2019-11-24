New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Daulat Daroda, who had been ‘missing’ since Friday night, on Sunday released a message saying that he was safe. He added that contested and won the elections on an NCP ticket and that there was no question of changing the party.

“Don’t believe in any rumours,’ he further said.

NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, for whom a missing person's complaint was filed: I'm safe. I've come after winning election on the clock symbol (NCP), so there's no question of changing the party. Whatever decision Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar take,I'm with that. Don't believe in any rumours pic.twitter.com/dS0C8tOnvH — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

The MLA had gone ‘missing’ since reaching the Raj Bhavan Friday night for what turned out to be the early Saturday morning swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The development had led to former NCP MLA Pandurang Barora filing a missing person complaint at the Shahapur police station. Daulat Daroda is the MLA from Shahapur constituency.

Shahapur Police: Former NCP MLA Pandurang Barora yesterday filed a missing person's complaint for Shahapur NCP MLA Daulat Daroda. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

According to reports, the MLA had left his constituency, which falls in the neighbouring Thane, along with his son Karan to reach Mumbai. However, since reaching the country’s financial capital, he has been unreachable. His son, meanwhile, later told reporters that his father had not been in touch even with him and also appealed to him to stand by the side of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Taking up the petition of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP combine against Maharashtra government formation, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court issued notices to Centre, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and the Maharashtra government. An order in connection with this case will be passed by the apex court at 10:30 AM on Monday.