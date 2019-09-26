New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will, later Thursday, hold a meet at the party headquarters in the national capital, to discuss the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, which will take place, in a single phase, on October 21.

The meeting will be attended by Union Home Minister and party national president Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other senior leaders. During the meeting, a call is likely to be taken on the party’s tie-up with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Shiv Sena, in coalition with which, it is also in power in Maharashtra.

The meet also comes in the wake of the controversy over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) naming Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar as an accused in a Rs 25,000-crore co-operative bank scam.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 122 seats in the 288-seat Assembly. It joined hands with the Sena, which won 63 seats, to form the government in the state, with the former’s Fadnavis taking over as the Chief Minister.

Along with Maharashtra, Haryana, another BJP-governed state, too, will go to polls. The poll schedule for the state is the same as that of Maharashtra.

The BJP’s central election committee (CEC) will, on September 29, meet to finalise its list of candidates for Haryana.

The results for both states will be announced on October 24.