New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, in a three-part interview to party mouthpiece Saamana, has said that his dream is to see a Shiv Sena worker become the Maharashtra Chief Minister one day.

The first part of the interview was released on Monday, exactly two weeks before the state votes in single-phase elections on October 21.

In the interview, Uddhav said, “One day a Shiv Sainik would become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It’s a promise I made to my father Balasaheb.’ Balasaheb Thackeray, who died in November 2012, founded the Shiv Sena in June 1966.

The Shiv Sena chief also emphasised that his son Aaditya making his political debut does not mean that he himself is retiring. Aaditya Thackeray will contest the elections from Worli, becoming the first member from his family to contest an election.

He also said that his party put on a stop to the ‘Modi wave’ in the 2014 Assembly elections, in which the Sena, with 63 seats, was second behind the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 122 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The two parties later came together to form government in the state with the BJP’s then-state chief Devendra Fadnavis, who is contesting from Nagpur South West, becoming the Chief Minister.

However, the two parties had snapped tied before the polls. On this, Uddhav said that there was no point in discussing why the two parties contested the elections separately. This time, as part of an agreement, the BJP will contest on 150 seats, the Sena on 124 seats while the remaining 14 seats will be shared among smaller allies.

In an apparent reference to NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who quit as MLA recently and adviced his son to choose farming or business over politics, the Sena chief sarcastically said, “I’m not going to do farming.”

The result of the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections will be announced on October 24.