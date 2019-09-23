New Delhi: BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s speech at ‘Howdy Modi‘ event in Houston on Sunday. He also took a jibe at opposition leaders, who, he said, were ‘either in jail or out on bail.’

Addressing an event in Pune, where he kicked off BJP’s campaign for Pune and Western Maharashtra for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Nadda said, “Yesterday, PM Modi showed that India has established itself on the world stage.”

Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said, “We have a hierarchy of leadership at every level. If you look at the opposition, half of their leaders are either in jail or on bail. They are visiting the ED, CBI, and NIA.” Two top Congress leaders, former Union Minister P Chidambaram, and Karnataka strongman DK Shivakumar, are currently in Tihar jail, in the custody of CBI and ED respectively, in two separate cases.

The BJP working president also visited a Ganesha temple in the city and addressed a meeting of top party office-bearers from western Maharashtra.

Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, which currently has a BJP-Shiv Sena government, will take place on October 21. The elections will be held in single-phase and the results will be announced on October 24. Haryana, another BJP-ruled state, will follow the same schedule.

The schedule for Assembly Elections in the two states was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday.