New Delhi: More than a month since a high-drama tussle over government formation erupted in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ on Thursday arrived at an understanding and announced the various cabinet portfolio allocations.

Notably, the Sena who is leading the new alliance will get Home and Urban Development ministries, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will get Finance and Housing ministry, as decided in their arrangement. The Congress will be allocated the Revenue as well as Energy portfolios.

Further, the portfolios on public health, co-operation ministries will go to the NCP, while the Congress will get Education, PWD, Textile, Women and Child Welfare ministries in the Maharashtra cabinet.

The government that formed two weeks ago after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Several reports suggested that the delay in portfolio allocation was caused by a possible discontent amongst the three parties over cabinet holdings.

However, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had on Wednesday confirmed that the portfolio allocation was being finalized and CM Uddhav Thackeray would make an announcement soon. There were also reports on the discontent arising from Congress’ warning that it will quit the government if it does not get the desired portfolios.