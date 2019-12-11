New Delhi: The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, which took oath in a glittering ceremony on November 28, may have finally come to an understanding over portfolio allocation, several reports have stated.

The possible development comes just after the opposition BJP criticised the MVA for non-allocation of portfolios to the six ministers (two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) who were sworn-in alongside Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who took over as Chief Minister. The criticism from its former ally had prompted the Sena to reply, saying that there was no need to hurry as ‘the government is there for five years and not 80 days.‘

Now, according to reports, erstwhile NCP ‘rebel’ Ajit Pawar met the Chief Minister Tuesday evening to finalise the power-sharing agreement among the three parties. Also present in the meet was state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, one of the six ministers who took oath last month.

The Sena, say the reports, is all set to get the crucial Home department along with the Urban Development portfolio. NCP is likely to get Finance and Housing while the Congress, whose Nana Patole was elected as the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, is expected to get the Revenue portfolio.

However, as of now, there is no clarity over who gets the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio.

The MVA was formed after now-former allies BJP and Sena parted ways, despite winning a comfortable majority (161) in the 288-seat state Assembly after single-phase polls on October 21. The Sena demanded the BJP to share the Chief Minister’s post with it for 2.5 years but was snubbed, prompting it to enter negotiations and eventually form an alliance with the ideologically opposite NCP-Congress combine.