New Delhi: Amid the ongoing power tussle over government formation in Maharashtra, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari exuded confidence on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting its pre-election ally Shiv Sena’s support. Talking to news agency ANI, Gadkari said that his party was in talks with the saffron party (Shiv Sena) for the much-awaited government formation in Maharashtra.

“We will get Shiv Sena support, we are in talks with them,” Gadkari said.

On being asked about the possibility of him being the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Gadkari had a categorical no for an answer.

“No question of me returning to Maharashtra, I will continue to work in Delhi,” the Union Minister said.

He asserted that the government in Maharashtra should be formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. “RSS and Mohan Bhagwat Ji have no connection with this,” Nitin Gadkari added.

Meanwhile, the BJP is all set to meet the Governor without Sena on Thursday. On the other hand, Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray has summoned 56 elected MLAs at his residence. According to reports, after the Sena meeting, the MLAs might be shifted to Trident Hotel, Mumbai. Their phones will be taken away so that they can’t be contacted by the BJP.

Since the announcement of the election results, the BJP-Shiv Sena is grappling with many issues to form government in the state as the junior ally is not ready to settle for anything less than 50:50 power-sharing arrangements which the party claimed they had discussed prior to the election.

The BJP-Sena alliance won a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.