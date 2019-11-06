New Delhi: As the deadline approaches for Maharashtra government formation, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gave out some clarification on the unending impasse with the BJP and said that the parties moved for an alliance only after an agreement.

“We’ll only have discussions on the proposal that we had agreed on before the assembly polls. No new proposals will be exchanged now,” Raut said.

“BJP and Shiv Sena had an agreement on post of CM before elections and then only we moved ahead for alliance for elections,” he added.

It must be noted that Sena leader Sanjay Raut met with called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday, following which a delegation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders also met the Governor.

While Shiv Sena maintains its ’50-50′ demand on the chief ministerial position, the BJP is equally hell-bent on keeping the post for its party members.

“Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena only. The face and politics of Maharashtra is changing, you will see. What you call ‘hungama’ (commotion), is not ‘hungama’, but the fight for justice and rights, victory will be ours,” Raut had claimed earlier.

Since the Maharashtra Assembly Election results were announced on October 24, Sena-BJP alliance has been in a tug of war. While Sena has been adamant over the implementation of ’50-50 formula’ agreed between the two sides prior to the elections, the BJP claims that no such agreement was made.

Now, the two parties have less than 72 hours to decide upon the chief ministerial position and form the government in Maharashtra.