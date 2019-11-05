New Delhi: A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, a delegation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders, too, will meet the Governor later today.

The delegation will comprise, among others, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and state chief Balasaheb Thorat from the Congress as well as Jayant Patil, who heads the NCP in the state. It will discuss the agricultural crisis as well as the current political situation in the state.

A delegation NCP&Congress leaders to meet #Maharashtra Governor later today.Maha NCP chief Jayant Patil, Former CM Prithviraj Chavan&Maha Congress Chief Balasaheb Thorat to be part of the delegation.Delegation to discuss agriculture crises¤t political situation in the state — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

On Monday, incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and discussed financial assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains in the state. A meeting was also held between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the way ahead in Maharashtra.

However, speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pawar reiterated that voters had given NCP the mandate to sit in opposition benches, adding that thus far, no talks had taken place between his party and the Shiv Sena.

Amid squabbling between allies BJP and Sena over the Chief Minister’s post, with the latter demanding implementation of the so-called ’50-50 formula’, reports have emerged in recent days of a possible Sena-Congress-NCP coalition government. Sanjay Raut has met Sharad Pawar and left a message on his nephew Ajit’s phone too, while Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, too, is reported to have spoken to the NCP chief.

The BJP (105)-Shiv Sena (56) alliance won 161 seats in the 288-seat Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark. Their combined tally, however, was 24 less than the 2014 state polls, triggering demands of rotational CM post by the Sena.