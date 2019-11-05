New Delhi: Poster calling for Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra emerged in Mumbai yet again, on Tuesday, a day after the race to form the next government shifted to the national capital.

The poster was put up by Shiv Sena corporator Haji Halim Khan outside Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family. It had a picture of Aaditya, the Worli MLA, with ‘My MLA, My Chief Minister’ written on it.

Maharashtra: A poster with a picture of Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, with 'My MLA My Chief Minister' written on it, put up outside Matoshree (Thackeray residence), in Mumbai. The poster has been allegedly put up by Shiv Sena corporator Haji Halim Khan. pic.twitter.com/wYjdMsZOKL — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

Earlier, similar posters had been put up by Sena supporters in Worli on October 25, just a day after counting of votes of the Maharashtra Assembly Election, which was held on October 21, was done. The Sena-BJP alliance, with 161 seats, crossed the majority mark in the 288-seat Assembly, but, since then, the two have been squabbling over the Chief Minister’s post with the Sena demanding implementation of the ’50-50 formula’ which would see the two sides share the Chief Minister’s chair for 30 months each.

The BJP won 105 seats out of 164 it contested on, while the Sena won 56 seats out of 124. However, their combine tally was 24 less than that from the 2014 state polls.

On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, though officially the meeting was over assistance to rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was also in the national capital, where he held a meeting with his Congress counterpart Sonia Gandhi.

The last date to form the new government in Maharashtra is November 7. If no government is formed till then, President’s rule will be enforced in the state.