New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over CM’s post in Maharashtra, state Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar asserted that Maharashtra may head for President’s rule if the new government is not in place by November 7.

Talking to a Marathi TV channel, he attributed the delay in talks between BJP and Sena to Diwali festival, adding parleys will start in a day or two.

His remarks come hours after Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that people of Maharashtra want Chief Minister from their party. “If Shiv Sena decides, it’ll get the required numbers to form stable government in the state. People have given mandate to form government on the basis of 50-50 formula that was reached in front of people of Maharashtra”, said the Rajya Sabha MP, a day after his meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, which triggers speculation about the possible formation of an alternative government in the state.

He had also targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by posting a cryptic tweet on micro-blogging site. “Sahib, mat paaliye ahankaar ko itna, waqt ke saagar me kayi sikandar dub gaye (Sahib, don’t feed your arrogance…many Alexanders have drowned in the ocean of time)”, he wrote.