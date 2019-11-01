New Delhi: Amid the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra over the Chief Minister’s post, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray hinted at exploring other options as well, if things didn’t turn well with ‘big brother’ BJP. If reports are to be believed, Thackeray, at a recent meeting with party functionaries and legislators, declared that he won’t compromise on ‘power sharing’ and for that he is in touch with Congress and NCP as well.

“The equal power sharing formula was decided before Lok Sabha polls between me, (BJP national president) Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. We want things to be as was decided and nothing more than that,” Indian Express quoted the Sena Chief as saying.

He also asserted that no one could make a ‘permanent claim’ on the Chief Minister’s post. “I am in touch with BJP, Congress and NCP,” Thackeray reportedly stated.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar had also backed Thackeray over his demand to implement 50:50 formula under-which both Sena and BJP will have the CM post for 2 and a half years each. He had said that the party is not wrong in insisting on ’50-50 power-sharing formula’.

Speaking to a leading news channel, the NCP chief had asserted that Sena and BJP had implemented 50-50 formula in 1990 also, so they know how to run the government. “They have past experience in running the government. So the Sena can insist, nothing wrong in that”, Pawar had said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, triggering speculation about the possible formation of an alternative government in the state. Raut met Pawar at the latter’s residence in south Mumbai, sources in the Sena said.

Notably, the Sena and BJP are at loggerheads ever since they retained power in Maharashtra over the former’s demand to implement 50:50 formula. The BJP-Sena combine had emerged victorious by winning 161 constituencies of the total 288 seats at stake. While the BJP won 105 seats, Sena bagged 56 seats crossing the half-way mark of 144 seats. The NCP won on 54 seats followed by the Congress 44.