New Delhi: The deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra is likely to end as the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party are slated to meet the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday, i.e., November 7. The prospects of forming a new government in the state brightened on Wednesday after the Nationalist Congress Party declared its preference to sit in the opposition party.

A resolution will be arrived at in the standoff between BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief minister’s post and the sharing of ministerial portfolios in the new government on Thursday, a report quoted sources as saying. Notably, the tenure of the current assembly concludes in a couple of days on November 9. In the following week, a special three-day session of the house is likely to be convened to swear in the new MLAs, sources told news agency PTI.

“If BJP leaders are meeting Governor tomorrow to stake a claim, then they should form the government as they are the single largest party, we have been saying it,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was quoted by news agency ANI as saying after his meeting with state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday. Earlier, the Shiv Sena MP also noted that his chief Uddhav Thackeray did not receive any proposal from the BJP so far regarding the government formation in Maharashtra.

While both the party sources alleged that the two often-feuding Hindutva allies are holding back-channel talks, an anonymous source told news agency PTI, “We expect a breakthrough. If all goes well we can have a government by November 9.”

Dismissing all the speculations that the Shiv Sena may join hands with NCP to form the government in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, as quoted by a report, on Wednesday said, “BJP and Shiv Sena have got the mandate of people. So they should form the government as soon as possible.” Pawar asserted that NCP and its ally Congress will sit as a ‘responsible opposition’, stated news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday claimed that Maharashtra has caught itself in a political bottleneck with the ‘elder brother’ BJP not taking its ‘younger brother’ Shiv Sena into confidence. “The present situation in Maharashtra is because of BJP not taking its allies into confidence. That is why Shiv Sena is disturbed and there is tension between the two. There cannot be a solution till Shiv Sena withdraws from the alliance,” Ashok Chavan was quoted by a report as saying.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, the highest number in the 288-member house. The Shina Sena secured 56 seats, NCP 54 and Congress 44. Thus the tussle in Maharashtra over government formation has been continuing since the results of the Assembly polls were announced on October 24. The BJP-Sena alliance together won a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. Thereafter, the Shiv Sena party claimed that it had earlier entered into a 50-50 power-sharing formula agreement with BJP and demanded that the top seat be shared by the two parties.