New Delhi: After days of disagreement, bickering and speculations, the Maharashtra governor has invited caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and prove majority by November 11, 8 PM. The development comes on a day the Supreme Court announced its historic verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title case. It is also the day when the term of the previous Assembly ended.

On Friday, Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the Chief Minister post on Friday and officially became the caretaker CM of the state. Reiterating BJP’s willingness to maintain the pre-poll alliance with Sena, Fadnavis said that his party will not stake a claim to form the government.

As NCP time and again wondered why the Governor was not inviting the party with the maximum number of votes to form the government, it becomes clear that the wait was for the previous Assembly to end its term.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party by winning 105 seats in the 288-member House. The Sena won 56 seats. The NCP won 54 seats and the Congress won 44 seats. The majority mark in the house in 145. Since the BJP is falling behind the majority mark, it will have to prove its majority in the Assembly. The deadline is November 11. This is the reason the BJP didn’t stake claim to form a minority government.

Going by the pre-poll alliance of the BJP and the Shiv Sena, the combine with 161 seats was supposed to have formed the government soon after the results were announced on October 24. But a war of words ensued as the BJP is not keen to share the CM post with the Sena for 2.5 years. Meanwhile, the Sena played hardball and refused to budge. On Friday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed Fadnavis and BJP for denying any such agreement.

The situation in Maharashtra is now all set to become interesting as Shiv Sena, too, has claimed to have enough numbers to form the government, though NCP and Congress are not willing to tying up with Sena. All eyes now are on the aggressive horse-trading season that will soon befall on the state.