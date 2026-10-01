8 college students drown at Maharashtra’s Raigad beach; police recovers bodies

Eight students drowned in Maharashtra's Raigad while after being caught in strong sea currents in Diveagar beach on Thursday. The students, of Class XI and XII, were part of a group from private co

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 1, 2026, 8:06 PM IST
8 college students drown at Maharashtra's Raigad beach; police recovers bodies
The group consisted of 25 boys, 17 girls and six teachers. Representational Image

Eight students drowned in Maharashtra’s Raigad while after being caught in strong sea currents in Diveagar beach on Thursday.

The students, of Class XI and XII, were part of a group from private coaching class ‘Winners Academy’ at Alandi in Pune district, police said.

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A police official said a group of 48 individuals, comprising 25 boys, 17 girls and six teachers, had gone for a picnic at the beach under Dighi coastal police station limits.

Eight students ventured into the sea and were swept away after misjudging the depth of the water and current, he added.

Search and rescue teams rushed to the spot following an alert and recovered the bodies, he said. Police personnel and local authorities are present at the site to carry out further legal and administrative proceedings, the official said.

This is a developing story.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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