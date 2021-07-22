Mumbai Rains: The Central Railway on Thursday diverted 33 trains, 51 trains short terminated, 48 cancelled and 14 short originating due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai which has led to massive damage, track washouts, mud on tracks, waterlogging etc. Mumbai has been witnessing continuous rainfalls for the past few days. The financial capital received no respite on Thursday as well as incessant rains battered Mumbai today as well. According to the India Meteorological Department heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rains at isolated places.Also Read - Video: Chiplun Submerged as Rains Continue Unabated in Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra

The weather department on Wednesday had issued “red” alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rains over the next three-four days in the western and central parts of the country, news agency PTI reported. The IMD also issued an “orange” alert for Maharashtra’s East Vidarbha region, which includes districts such as Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers. Also Read - Mumbai Rains Update, 22 July 2021: Trains Cancelled, Local Services Disrupted in Maharashtra | Check Train Status, Full Schedule

Besides Mumbai, the IMD also predicted widespread rainfall in Goa, Konkan, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions. The Marathwada region of Maharasthra is also expected to receive widespread showers till Thursday and the rain intensity is likely to reduce subsequently, the IMD said on Wednesday. Also Read - Maharashtra Rains LIVE: Over 33 Trains Diverted, 51 Short-terminated And 48 Cancelled, Says Central Railways