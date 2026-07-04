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Maharashtra rain havoc LIVE: IMD issues heavy rain alert, schools closed in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Red alert in Mumbai

Maharashtra Rain Havoc LIVE: The IMD has issued a major weather alert for Maharashtra, warning of a sharp rise in rainfall between July 3 and July 7. Extremely heavy rain is likely in Konkan and the adjoining Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 4, 2026, 8:00 AM IST
maharashtra rain imd fiorecast
Maharashtra rain havoc LIVE: IMD issues heavy rain alert, schools closed in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Red alert in Mumbai | Images: ANI

Maharashtra Rain Havoc LIVE: The southwest monsoon has hit parts of Maharashtra, and heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity have started in several parts. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, is witnessing heavy rainfall activity, which has created major problems for residents. Rainwater has accumulated in several low-lying areas, and roads are inundated with rainwater, triggering heavy traffic jams in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major weather alert, forecasting a sharp increase in rainfall activity from July 3 to July 7. Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely in Konkan and adjoining Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra. Check live updates here.

Maharashtra Rain Havoc LIVE:  Check All Live Updates Here

Read more: Maharashtra Rain Highlights: IMD issues Red alert for Central Maharashtra, ex-deputy mayor’s son dies after coconut tree falls in Thane

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 4, 2026 8:08 AM IST

    School, Colleges Closed


    Thane district administration has announced the closure of schools on July 4 in the wake of a red alert amid heavy rains. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation will also close colleges in the area.

  • Jul 4, 2026 8:03 AM IST

    Latest Visuals from Marine Drive as light rain lashes various parts of Mumbai.

  • Jul 4, 2026 8:02 AM IST

    According to weather department, extremely heavy rain is very likely in Konkan and the adjoining Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra.

  • Jul 4, 2026 8:01 AM IST

    The IMD has issued a major weather alert for Maharashtra, warning of a sharp rise in rainfall between July 3 and July 7.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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