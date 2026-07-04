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Maharashtra rain havoc LIVE: IMD issues heavy rain alert, schools closed in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Red alert in Mumbai

Maharashtra Rain Havoc LIVE: The IMD has issued a major weather alert for Maharashtra, warning of a sharp rise in rainfall between July 3 and July 7. Extremely heavy rain is likely in Konkan and the adjoining Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra.

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Maharashtra rain havoc LIVE: IMD issues heavy rain alert, schools closed in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Red alert in Mumbai | Images: ANI

Maharashtra Rain Havoc LIVE: The southwest monsoon has hit parts of Maharashtra, and heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity have started in several parts. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, is witnessing heavy rainfall activity, which has created major problems for residents. Rainwater has accumulated in several low-lying areas, and roads are inundated with rainwater, triggering heavy traffic jams in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major weather alert, forecasting a sharp increase in rainfall activity from July 3 to July 7. Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely in Konkan and adjoining Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra. Check live updates here.

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