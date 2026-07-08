Maharashtra rain havoc LIVE: Mumbai, Thane, Pune on high alert – Check WFH and school closure status here

Maharashtra Rain Havoc Live: Monsoon rains continue to lash most parts of Maharashtra, disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to extend precautionary measures. The state, especially the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remains on high alert due to incessant downpours. Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled for today, with revised dates to be announced soon. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state receives 80 percent of its yearly rain during the period from June to September, with July being the rainiest month.
The weather department forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts. Thunderstorms and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) also expected at isolated locations. Cloudy skies are very likely across Mumbai, Pune, Konkan and adjoining regions.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.