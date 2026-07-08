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Maharashtra rain havoc LIVE: Mumbai, Thane, Pune on high alert – Check WFH and school closure status here

Maharashtra Rain Havoc Live: The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across several districts of Maharashtra. Cities such as Mumbai, Thane and Pune have been put on high alert due to the severe weather warning.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 8, 2026, 8:32 AM IST
maharashtra weather high alert high tide mumbai
Maharashtra rain havoc LIVE: Mumbai, Thane, Pune on high alert – Check WFH and school closure status here | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Rain Havoc Live: Monsoon rains continue to lash most parts of Maharashtra, disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to extend precautionary measures. The state, especially the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remains on high alert due to incessant downpours. Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled for today, with revised dates to be announced soon. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state receives 80 percent of its yearly rain during the period from June to September, with July being the rainiest month.

Maharashtra Weather

The weather department forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts. Thunderstorms and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) also expected at isolated locations. Cloudy skies are very likely across Mumbai, Pune, Konkan and adjoining regions.

Read more: Mumbai rain Highlights: City on high alert, WFH advised, waterlogging, potholes halt paralyse city, are school closed? - IMD issues Orange alert

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 8, 2026 9:28 AM IST

    El Nino may not impact rainfall

    The central government said that the overall rainfall deficit of the country has narrowed to 12 percent as the first week of July witnessing above-normal monsoon rains. It also informed that an El Nino year does not necessarily result in below-normal rainfall.

  • Jul 8, 2026 9:24 AM IST

    High tides are also expected in Mumbai.

  • Jul 8, 2026 9:03 AM IST

    Colleges in the state are operating normally today. Palghar is the only district where colleges are officially ordered to continue their closure.

  • Jul 8, 2026 8:43 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall triggers severe traffic snarls, waterlogging across Mumbai, Thane

  • Jul 8, 2026 8:42 AM IST

    Are Schools Open or Closed?

    No statewide notification has been issued for school holidays on July 8. However, in the Palghar district, school classes have been suspended due to excessive rainfall.

  • Jul 8, 2026 8:39 AM IST

    Yesterday night visuals: heavy rain and thunderstorm hit Mumbai

  • Jul 8, 2026 8:34 AM IST

    Latest Visuals: Mumbai is on high alert

  • Jul 8, 2026 8:33 AM IST

    According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state receives 80 percent of its yearly rain during the period from June to September, with July being the rainiest month.

  • Jul 8, 2026 8:33 AM IST

    Cities such as Mumbai, Thane and Pune have been put on high alert due to the severe weather warning.

  • Jul 8, 2026 8:33 AM IST

    The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across several districts of Maharashtra.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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