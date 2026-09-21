Maharashtra Weather LIVE: Rains likely in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Wardha, Bhandara, IMD issues statement

It is important to note that the Meteorological Department has not issued any weather alert for Akola, Buldhana, or Washim districts. Meanwhile, a yellow alert for rain has been issued for Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, and Yavatmal districts.

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Maharashtra Weather Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing a very slow monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in some places and moderate rainfall in others. However, temperatures have been rising in some parts of Mumbai and the Konkan region. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for rain in several districts over the next two days.

Light rain is expected in Dhule and Nandurbar districts of North Maharashtra. Light rain with lightning is expected in Jalgaon district. A yellow alert of rain is expected in Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha and Ahilyanagar districts. The Meteorological Department has not issued any alert in Akola, Buldhana and Washim districts. Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli. Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal districts have been issued a yellow alert for rain.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Here are some of the key details

In Konkan, light rain is expected in Palghar and Mumbai.

Light to moderate rain with lightning is expected in Thane and Raigad districts.

A yellow alert for rain is expected in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Light rain is expected in Dhule and Nandurbar districts of North Maharashtra.

Light rain with lightning is expected in Jalgaon district.

A yellow alert of rain is expected in Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha and Ahilyanagar districts.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Pune, Pune Ghatmatha, Kolhapur Ghatmatha, Kolhapur, Satara, Satara Ghatmatha, Sangli and Solapur in western Maharashtra.

In Marathwada, there is a possibility of light rain with lightning in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

There is a possibility of light rain in Jalna.

A yellow alert of rain is predicted in the districts of Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv.

Heavy rain likely in parts of Bengal from September 22-25

Parts of West Bengal are likely to witness heavy rainfall from September 22-25 under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Sunday.

The weather system, which is likely to intensify into a deep depression as it moves towards the southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh coast, is likely to cause high winds and rough sea conditions over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on September 21 and 22.

The intensity of rainfall in West Bengal is likely to be higher in the coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, it said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, are likely in one or two places in the remaining districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, till September 25, the weather office said.

It said heavy rainfall will also occur in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar from September 23 to 25.