Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Pune to witness rainfall today, IMD says…

In North Maharashtra, light rainfall is expected in Dhule and Jalgaon, with light rain accompanied by lightning likely in parts of Jalgaon. Meanwhile, Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha and Ahilyanagar are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

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IMD weather update for Maharashtra

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in Maharashtra today, with a yellow alert issued for several districts. In the Konkan region, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is expected in Palghar. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri, while light to moderate rainfall is expected in Sindhudurg.

In North Maharashtra, light rain is expected in Dhule and Jalgaon. Light rain with lightning is expected in Jalgaon district. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha, Ahilyanagar districts.

Maharashtra Weather: Here are some of the key details

In North Maharashtra, light rain is expected in Dhule and Jalgaon.

Light rain with lightning is expected in Jalgaon district.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha, Ahilyanagar districts.

In Konkan region, light to moderate rainfall with lightning has been predicted in Palghar district.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri.

Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in Sindhudurg district.

In North Maharashtra, light rain is expected in Dhule and Jalgaon.

Light rain with lightning is expected in Jalgaon district.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha, Ahilyanagar districts.

In western Maharashtra, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune, Pune Ghatmatha, Kolhapur Ghatmatha, Kolhapur, Satara, Satara Ghatmatha, Sangli and Solapur.

In Marathwada division, light to moderate rainfall with lightning is expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Yellow alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv districts.

In Vidarbha, light rain has been predicted in Akola and Amravati. It is important to note that the IMD has not forecast any alert for the two districts of Washim and Buldhana. A yellow alert of heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Bhandara.

IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Nanded from Sep 21 to 24 for rain

A ‘yellow’ alert for rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning has been issued for Nanded district in Maharashtra from September 21 to 24, an official said on Monday.

Citing the forecast by the India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, the official said there is likelihood of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kilometres per hour (kmph) at isolated places on September 21, 22 and 24.

On September 23, there is higher possibility of “heavy rainfall at isolated places”, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, he added.

In view of the forecast, all concerned government agencies have been directed to take necessary precautionary and preventive measures, the official said.