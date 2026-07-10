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Maharashtra Rain LIVE: IMD issues heavy rain alert, are schools, offices closed today? Check Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur forecasts here

Maharashtra Rain LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that rainfall activity is expected to ease in Mumbai and much of Maharashtra. However, light rain is expected in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Check live updates here.

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Maharashtra Rain LIVE: IMD issues heavy rain alert, are schools, offices closed today? Check Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur forecasts here | Imaeg: ANI

Maharashtra Rain LIVE: Monsoon activity has created havoc in several parts of Maharashtra, with Mumbai, Thane and Pune affected the most. Severe waterlogging, flood-like situations and potholes have created problems for the public. The heavy rains have disrupted train services and flight operations in recent days. Even Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train, was affected by rainwater, which inundated several railway tracks. However, the rainfall activity is expected to ease in Mumbai and much of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in Mumbai today.

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