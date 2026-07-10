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Maharashtra Rain LIVE: IMD issues heavy rain alert, are schools, offices closed today? Check Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur forecasts here

Maharashtra Rain LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that rainfall activity is expected to ease in Mumbai and much of Maharashtra. However, light rain is expected in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Check live updates here.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 10, 2026 8:32 AM IST
maharashtra rain mumbai weather imd school closed
Maharashtra Rain LIVE: IMD issues heavy rain alert, are schools, offices closed today? Check Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur forecasts here | Imaeg: ANI

Maharashtra Rain LIVE: Monsoon activity has created havoc in several parts of Maharashtra, with Mumbai, Thane and Pune affected the most. Severe waterlogging, flood-like situations and potholes have created problems for the public. The heavy rains have disrupted train services and flight operations in recent days. Even Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train, was affected by rainwater, which inundated several railway tracks. However, the rainfall activity is expected to ease in Mumbai and much of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in Mumbai today.

Check All The Live Updates Here

Read more: Why does Mumbai continue to face severe flooding during the monsoon despite years of infrastructure upgrades?

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 10, 2026 8:32 AM IST

    A seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged vacant plot in
    Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area on Thursday.

  • Jul 10, 2026 8:31 AM IST

    Meanwhile, heavy rain raises Bin River water levels. Heavy showers also disrupted traffic on Rishikesh-Haridwar Chilla Road

  • Jul 10, 2026 8:28 AM IST

    Waterlogging is reported in some parts of Mumbai, potholes resulted to traffic snarls on major routes.

  • Jul 10, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    Meanwhile, IMD said, a low-pressure weather system will trigger heavy rainfall across parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand through July 10.

  • Jul 10, 2026 7:56 AM IST

    Heavy rain is also expected in parts of northwest, central,
    eastern and peninsular India, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty
    winds.

  • Jul 10, 2026 7:55 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in Mumbai today.

  • Jul 10, 2026 7:55 AM IST

    The rainfall activity is expected to ease in Mumbai and much
    of Maharashtra.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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