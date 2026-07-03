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Maharashtra Rain LIVE: IMD issues Red alert, advises against visiting ghat areas – Check forecast for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur

Maharashtra Rain LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rain in Central Maharashtra from July 3 to 5. Check the weather forecast for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and other districts.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 3, 2026, 8:06 AM IST
maharashtra rain
Maharashtra Rain LIVE: IMD issues Red alert, advises against visiting ghat areas – Check forecast for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Rain LIVE: Heavy rains and thunderstorms continue to wreak havoc across most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, and Raigad districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, its highest warning, for extremely heavy showers in Central Maharashtra from July 3-5. It is expected that rainfall between 11.5 cm and 20.4 cm may lash the region within 24 hours. The weather department said that the Ghats are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places. Pune city is likely to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over the next three to four days. Check the IMD weather forecast here.

Read more: Man dies after falling into manhole amid heavy rains in Mumbai, Maharashtra Speaker calls it 'culpable homicide'

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  • Jul 3, 2026 8:08 AM IST

    The red alert is the highest warning of the IMD.

  • Jul 3, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    The
    India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for rain in
    Central Maharashtra from July 3 to 5.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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