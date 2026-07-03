Maharashtra Rain LIVE: IMD issues Red alert, advises against visiting ghat areas – Check forecast for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur
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Maharashtra Rain LIVE: IMD issues Red alert, advises against visiting ghat areas – Check forecast for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur
Maharashtra Rain LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rain in Central Maharashtra from July 3 to 5. Check the weather forecast for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and other districts.
Maharashtra Rain LIVE: Heavy rains and thunderstorms continue to wreak havoc across most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, and Raigad districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, its highest warning, for extremely heavy showers in Central Maharashtra from July 3-5. It is expected that rainfall between 11.5 cm and 20.4 cm may lash the region within 24 hours. The weather department said that the Ghats are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places. Pune city is likely to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over the next three to four days. Check the IMD weather forecast here.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On a man falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka and dying, BMC Eastern Suburbs Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Avinash Dhakane says, “The incident that occurred is condemnable; such an event should not have happened. Regarding monsoon… pic.twitter.com/XPoIcoRrbr
A man lost his life after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka. BMC Eastern Suburbs Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Avinash Dhakane said, “The incident that occurred is condemnable; such an event should not have happened. Regarding monsoon preparedness, the BMC ensures that all manholes are covered and that any damaged ones are repaired; instructions and written orders are issued to the wards, meetings are held, and compliance reports are collected to confirm the manholes are in good condition, and we had received such reports from all the wards.