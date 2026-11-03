Maharashtra Weather Update: Will Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli witness heavy rainfall today? IMD says…

Mumbai is likely to receive light rainfall on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies and showers in parts of Maharashtra until Thursday.

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IMD Weather Update

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclonic storm “Murasu” lay centred over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm. Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, and Marathwada until Thursday, November 5. Meanwhile, Gujarat should brace for the same until Tuesday, November 3.

Mumbai weather update:

Mumbai is likely to witness light rainfall on Tuesday, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted cloudy skies and showers across parts of Maharashtra until Thursday. The weather department has also predicted rainfall in Pune and the adjoining ghat regions, while showers have brought relief to parts of Pune and Lonavala.

It is important to note that IMD’s local forecast for Mumbai-Colaba predicts generally cloudy skies and light rain for Tuesday. The same forecast indicates that temperatures could reach 33 degree celsius during the day, with the minimum settling around 24 degree celsius.

As per IMD’s Mumbai district forecast issued on Sunday, light rain is likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Monday and Tuesday. The forecast indicates that rainfall activity in Mumbai is expected to ease by November 4.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Key Details

Pune received light and scattered showers in the early hours of Sunday, November 1

Rainfall recorded at several IMD observatories across the district.

According to IMD data, cited by the Times of India, the National Defence Academy (NDA) observatory recorded 3 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday

Followed by Shirur at 2 mm and Ambegaon at 1.5 mm.Bhor and Malin recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall each, while Pashan received 0.4 mm.

Lonavala is located in the Pune district’s ghat region, where the IMD expects rainfall activity to continue.

The IMD forecast for the Pune ghats includes light to moderate rain or thundershowers on November 2, light to moderate rain or thundershowers on November 3, and light rain or thundershowers on November 4 and 5.

Cyclone Murasu landfall begins

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu began its landfall process close to Ongole in Prakasam district in the early hours of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the Met department, the cyclone started making landfall around 1 am on Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale winds reaching speeds of up to 110 kmph and gusting up to 120 kmph.

“The landfall process commenced at 0100 hours IST on November 3. The forward sector of the wall cloud is entering the coast, while the wall cloud region is very close to the coast,” the IMD’s official press release said. Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy rain struck several places in the southern state.

The cyclone was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the South Andhra Pradesh coast, about 40 km southeast of Ongole, 60 km northeast of Kavali and 70 km south of Bapatla, as of 0130 hours.

The IMD said the landfall point was expected to be between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole. The gale-force winds of nearly 110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, were likely to prevail along and off the coast until morning.