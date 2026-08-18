Maharashtra Rain Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri to witness rainfall, IMD issues alert

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the Palghar, Mumbai, and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan. Moderate rainfall is likely in the Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts.

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New Delhi: The state of Maharashtra is likely to witness moderate rainfall today. The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rain in some areas, while others are likely to experience thundershowers. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the Palghar, Mumbai, and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan. Moderate rainfall is likely in the Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Here are the key details

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the Palghar, Mumbai, and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan.

Moderate rainfall is likely in the Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in the Palghar, Mumbai, and Sindhudurg districts.

Light rain is likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Ahilyanagar.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

There is a possibility of light rain in the Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur districts of western Maharashtra.

In the Marathwada region, light rain is expected in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv districts.

Light rain with thundershowers is expected in Hingoli, Parbhani, and Jalna.

The Meteorological Department has not issued any alert in the districts of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Gondia, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha and Nagpur in Vidarbha.

Incessant rain pours misery on Kolkata, adjoining areas

Incessant rains induced by a deep depression since early Monday morning heavily affected normal life in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, with waterlogging exacerbating traffic snarls during office hours. The India Meteorological Department said the depression over coastal West Bengal and northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards Jharkhand across Gangetic West Bengal by Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rain across south Bengal affected normal life in Kolkata and the districts, with coastal areas recording higher amounts of downpour. The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast until Tuesday as squally winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph will prevail.

Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas recorded the highest rainfall in nine hours till 5.30 pm on Monday at 84 mm, the IMD data said.