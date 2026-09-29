Maharashtra Weather Update, 29 September 2026: Rain in Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Sangli likely today

Maharashtra, Delhi and its adjoining areas have seen a drop in temperatures under the influence of a western disturbance and an upper air cyclonic circulation, which lies over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood. Both of these weather systems are usually associated with rainfall, resulting in cooler temperatures.

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Maharashtra Weather Update, 29 September 2026: Rain in Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Sangli likely today

New Delhi: The monsoon has become active in several parts of the country during the last week of September due to a system over the Bay of Bengal. Maharashtra has received moderate rainfall this September. On Monday, isolated parts of Vidarbha received rainfall. However, the rain has not benefited the state significantly. As of September 28, the rainfall deficit in the state had reached 18 percent.

Due to the rains in the state in August, the deficit in the state was 12 percent by the end of August 31. However, since there was not much rain after that, the deficit reached 16 percent by mid-September. On September 28, the deficit was found to be 18 percent. However, this system has benefited the country. By the end of August 31, the total deficit in the country was 14 percent.

Here are some of the key details:

According to the weather department’s forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in some districts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra today.

An alert has been issued for the affected areas.

There is a possibility of a change in weather conditions, with showers and thunderstorms expected, especially after the afternoon.

Considering the possibility of rain accompanied by lightning, a yellow alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik Ghatmatha, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli.

Rain showers accompanied by gusty winds may occur at some places in these districts.

Although rain is expected, maximum temperatures have increased in some parts of the state.

In some cities of Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha, temperatures have been recorded above 35 degrees Celsius.

Among the major cities in the state, Solapur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.6 degrees Celsius.

This was followed by Amravati at 36 degrees Celsius, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 35.8 degrees Celsius, and Akola at 35.4 degrees Celsius.

The state is experiencing mixed weather conditions, with rain in some areas and rising temperatures in others.

Weather conditions are also likely to change in various parts of the state over the next few days.

Mercury tumbles in many parts of Punjab, Haryana amid rainfall

Many parts of Punjab and Haryana, including their common capital Chandigarh, received rain on Monday, causing a fall in maximum temperatures. According to the Met here, places which received rain included Chandigarh, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Mohali, Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Jind, Kaithal and Panchkula.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal limits.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 30.2 degrees Celsius, down by about four notches below normal. Ludhiana registered a maximum of 28.4 degrees Celsius, over five degrees below normal, while Patiala recorded a high of 27.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal.