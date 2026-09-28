Maharashtra Weather Update, 28 September 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri to witness rain today, IMD issues statement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast, light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today. The Maharashtra weather forecast indicates the possibility of rain and lightning in several parts of the state.

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Maharashtra Weather Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra has witnessed a decrease in the intensity of rainfall over the past few days. However, weather conditions have once again become condusive for rain accompanied by lightning. On Monday, moderate rainfall is likely in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Some parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada may also experience rain accompanied by gusty winds. The Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for several districts.

Maharashtra Weather Update:

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, light rain accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today.

Pune Ghatmatha, Satara Ghatmatha, Kolhapur and Sangli in western Maharashtra, as well as Beed and Dharashiv districts in Marathwada, are likely to experience thunderstorms and rain.

Citizens in these areas have been advised to take necessary precautions.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, Solapur recorded the highest temperature in the state at 35.8 degrees Celsius

Mahabaleshwar recorded the lowest at 15.6 degrees Celsius.

Koyna-Nawaja received 20 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m.

Cloudy weather is likely to prevail across most parts of the state, while some areas may continue to experience a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in areas that do not receive heavy rainfall.

The southwest monsoon (monsoon) retreated from most parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, including the capital Delhi, and some parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh last week.

The withdrawal boundary of the monsoon remained intact on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area has formed from Bihar to the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Delhi records second-lowest minimum temperature in September since 2001

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded in September since 2001, according to the India Meteorological Department. The lowest was 20.8 degrees Celsius recorded on September 6, 2008 and the third-lowest was 21.1 degrees Celsius logged on September 19, 2024, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station was 21 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches below the seasonal average, while the maximum temperature settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below the seasonal average.

Delhi-NCR recorded maximum temperatures between 29.2 and 30.6 degrees Celsius. Palam recorded 29.2 degrees Celsius, Lodi Road and Ridge 30 degrees Celsius each, and Ayanagar 30.2 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures across the region ranged between 16.8 and 21.2 degrees Celsius. Palam recorded 19.2 degrees Celsius, Ridge 16.8 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 21.2 degrees Celsius, and Lodi Road 21 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.