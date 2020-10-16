Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took stock of the situation following torrential rains in the state and instructed the administration to remain alert in view of a prediction of heavy rainfall again for some days. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Latest News: Maharashtra Govt Requests Railways to Allow Women to Travel From This Date | Check Timings Here

He asked the authorities to ensure that people are not caught off-guard. People in flood-prone areas should be shifted to safer locations after taking them into confidence, he said. Also Read - #VodafoneDown Trends on Twitter As Users in Maharashtra Complain of Lack of Connectivity, Vent With Memes

Heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 48 lives in Maharashtra’s Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions in the last three days, while crops on lakhs of hectares have been damaged extensively.

The chief minister made the remarks during a meeting with divisional commissioners of Pune, Konkan, Aurangabad and Nashik and district collectors from these regions to review the flood situation.

He also instructed that COVID-19-related precautions should be taken while carrying out relief work in flood- affected areas and masks and sanitisers be made available.

Thackeray also ordered immediate spot inspections of damage to crops and properties and disbursal of financial aid to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.

Konkan division of Maharashtra, comprising Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, has received average rainfall of 12.60 millimetres till Friday evening.

An official said Sindhudurg was the wettest in the region with 30.20 mm rainfall during this period.

Since June this year, Thane district has received 2512.50 mm rainfall, Palghar 2492.70 mm, Raigad 2709.00 mm, Ratnagiri 3654.70 mm and Sindhudurg 4328.90 mm, he

(With inputs from PTI)