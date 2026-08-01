Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues heavy rain warning, will schools be closed today? Check forecast for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy showers are expected in several parts, including Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri. Check IMD forecast here.

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Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues heavy rain warning, will schools be closed today? Check forecast for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Rains: Monsoon activity is likely to remain active in several parts of India on Saturday, including Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several regions. Parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness active monsoon conditions today, with moderate showers expected to lash several regions, including Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri. Check the weather forecast here.

Mumbai Weather

According to the weather department, Mumbai, Konkan, Thane and Ratnagiri are expected to witness moderate showers today. Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls are expected after the rain. A yellow alert has also been sounded for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, the IMD has put Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) under Orange alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds at 50-60 kmph.

Mumbai Rains

The Santacruz observatory, which is located in Mumbai, recorded 1,491.9 mm of rainfall between July 1 and 30, 66 percent more than the monthly average. The coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 1,176.8 mm during the same period.

“There was a prediction of inadequate rainfall earlier this year, for which the monsoon onset over Mumbai took place at least 15 days late. Because of this, Mumbai recorded inadequate rainfall in June. However, in July, the rainfall situation picked up and as a result, the city surpassed its normal quota of rainfall,” weather officials told The Indian Express.

This year, rainfall activity in the state started in the first week of July, the monsoon arrived in the last week of June. The Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 898.4 mm and 823.4 mm of rain.

Following the monsoon activity, the rainfall became more sporadic in the region. Monsoon showers picked up pace during the last week of July, driven by the rainfall activity in Gujarat.

Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Several districts, including Thane, Konkan, Pune, Nashik and Mumbai, are still experiencing intense heavy rains. However, the district administrations have not announced school closure for Saturday, district collectors may take decisions based on local weather developments.

Delhi-NCR Weather

Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness typical monsoon conditions today, with cloudy skies dominating the day. There are chances of drizzle across areas like Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

Temperatures are likely to hover between 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. High humidity is expected during the day, making the weather feel warm.