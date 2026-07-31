Maharashtra Rains: IMD warning issued – Will Mumbai schools be closed? Weather update for Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra. Will schools be closed in Mumbai and other parts of the state? Check the IMD forecast for Thane, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad and other districts.

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Maharashtra Rains: IMD warning issued - Will Mumbai schools be closed? Weather update for Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Rains: The Southwest monsoon remains active across several states in India, including Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Maharashtra. Mumbai and nearby areas are likely to witness monsoon showers on Friday after a break in monsoon activity. An orange alert has been issued for the Palghar district for heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places. Check the weather forecast here.

Mumbai Weather

According to IMD, Mumbai and nearby areas are likely to witness monsoon showers during the day. The city will witness after a brief break in monsoon activity. Other parts of the state are also under IMD’s alerts due to the revival of monsoon conditions.

What Triggers Monsoon Revival In Maharashtra?

Meteorologists said that the fresh monsoon activity over the state is triggered by a deep depression system over Odisha, which has strengthened monsoon showers across the region.

Will Schools Remain Closed on July 31?

Several districts, including Thane, Konkan, Pune, Nashik and Mumbai, are still experiencing intense heavy rains. However, the district administrations have not announced school closure for Friday, district collectors may take decisions based on local weather developments.

Maharashtra Weather

IMD issued an orange alert on Thursday for Raigad, Pune ghats, Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Dhule, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli for heavy rains.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, Colaba coastal, which is located in Mumbai, recorded 4.8 mm rainfall, while Santacruz observatory recorded 0.1 mm. Eastern suburbs witnessed monsoon showers of 8 mm.

Above Normal Rainfall In Mumbai In July

However, if you want to make it sound punchier and tighter for a news article or report, here are a few minor editorial refinements:

So far, nearly 1,490 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mumbai’s suburbs in July. The rainfall is higher than its actual monthly rainfall quota for the month.

Gujarat Weather

Meanwhile, several parts of Gujarat are expected to witness heavy rainfall on Friday amid active monsoon conditions. People are advised to stay updated with alerts from district authorities.

Delhi–NCR Weather

Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness monsoon showers today. So far, no official announcement regarding school closures has been made.