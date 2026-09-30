Maharashtra Weather Update, 30 September 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara to witness heavy downpour, IMD says…

As many as 11 flights arriving in Mumbai were diverted to various nearby airports on Tuesday due to bad weather in the city, sources said. Of the 11 flights, five were operated by IndiGo, four by Air India, and one each by Akasa Air and Air India Express, they said.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the monsoon is making a return to Maharashtra, with conditions once again becoming conducive to rainfall in some parts of the state. The Meteorological Department has forecast the possibility of rain accompanied by thundershowers in some districts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on September 30. The department has issued a yellow alert, particularly for Sindhudurg, Satara and Kolhapur districts.

As per the latest update from the Meteorological Department, the effects of climate change are being felt in various parts of the state as the monsoon begins its return journey. Sindhudurg in Konkan and Satara and Kolhapur districts in Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Here are some of the key details:

In Vidarbha and Marathwada, the effect of heat is likely to continue, and there is less possibility of downpour in the regions.

Cloudy weather is likely to prevail in some parts of the state.

Looking at the maximum temperatures recorded across the state, Amravati recorded the highest temperature at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

It was followed by Dhule at 36 degrees, Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 35.8 degrees, Akola at 35.7 degrees, Chandrapur at 35.4 degrees, and Jeur at 35 degrees Celsius.

While some districts have been issued a warning for rainfall, residents in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada continue to experience hot and uncomfortable weather conditions as the heat persists.

With the monsoon’s withdrawal expected to gain momentum over the next few days, further changes in weather conditions are likely across the state.

Bad weather hits flight operations in Mumbai, 11 services diverted

As many as 11 flights arriving in Mumbai were diverted to various nearby airports on Tuesday due to bad weather in the city, sources said. Of the 11 flights, five were of IndiGo, four of Air India and one each of Akasa Air and Air India Express, they said.

Also, six of these flights– 6E864 (Dehi-Mumbai), 6E2017 (Tiruchirapalli-Mumbai), AI2941 (Delhi-Mumbai), AI640 (Chennai-Mumbai), 6E5104 (Chennai-Mumbai) AND AI2746 (Go-Mumbai) were diverted to Surat while three flights – QP1150 (Bangalore-Mumbai), 6E5259 (Hyderabad-Mumbai) and 6E5163 (Jamnagar-Mumbai) – were diverted to Ahmedabad, sources said.

The remaining two flights A12447 (Hyderabad-Mumbai) AND 6E5163 (Udaipur-Mumbai) were diverted to Baroda and Nashik airports, respectively, they added.