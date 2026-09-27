New Delhi: Heavy rain has lashed several parts of Maharashtra over the past few days. However, as the influence of the low-pressure area subsides, the intensity of the rainfall has also decreased. Today, rainfall is likely to remain light across most parts of the state, although the Meteorological Department has forecast light showers accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.
As per the forecast by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light rain accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today. The weather may change, particularly in the afternoon, with some areas likely to experience thundershowers.
Meanwhile, the intensity of rain in Vidarbha is likely to decrease further today. Rain was recorded in some parts of Vidarbha in the last few days. However, the Meteorological Department has clarified that the rainfall will gradually decrease now as the effect of the low pressure area is decreasing.
Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which has already been suspended multiple times this year due to inclement weather conditions, was paused once again on Saturday till September 27.
Schools were shut in five districts as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘Red’ and ‘Orange’ alerts for several parts of the state.
Most parts of the state have been experiencing heavy rain since morning, while high-altitude areas witnessed intermittent snowfall. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or major damage in the state, officials said.
The tribal district of Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur, received the season’s first snowfall, while many parts of the state, including Shimla and Dharamshala, received light rain. The Kuno Charang area under Pooh tehsil in Kinnaur received snowfall during the day, while the rest of the district received rainfall.
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