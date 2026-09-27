Maharashtra Weather Update, 27 September 2026: Mumbai, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Ratnagiri to witness rain today? IMD says…

Delhi temperatures dropped below normal after light rains and thunderstorms lashed the city. The IMD said that Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30-32 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the minimum temperature between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/maharashtra-rains-imd-weather-update-thunderstorm-mumbai-nagpur-satara-sangli-nashik-ratnagiri-yellow-alert-8530457/ Copy

IMD weather update for Maharashtra

New Delhi: Heavy rain has lashed several parts of Maharashtra over the past few days. However, as the influence of the low-pressure area subsides, the intensity of the rainfall has also decreased. Today, rainfall is likely to remain light across most parts of the state, although the Meteorological Department has forecast light showers accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.

As per the forecast by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light rain accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today. The weather may change, particularly in the afternoon, with some areas likely to experience thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the intensity of rain in Vidarbha is likely to decrease further today. Rain was recorded in some parts of Vidarbha in the last few days. However, the Meteorological Department has clarified that the rainfall will gradually decrease now as the effect of the low pressure area is decreasing.

Maharashtra Weather Update:

Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region have been witnessing rain for the past few days.

Light showers are possible in some areas, while the chances of heavy rainfall remain low. The weather is expected to remain similar in these areas over the next few days.

The weather is likely to remain dry and humid in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Nashik districts of North Maharashtra. Light to moderate rain is likely at some places in the Ghat regions.

There is also a possibility of rain showers in some parts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts.

Thunderstorms may occur in some areas. However, no major rain alert has been issued for these districts for September 27.

The weather is expected to remain mainly dry in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded districts of Marathwada.

Light to moderate rain is likely at some places in Latur and Dharashiv.

The lack of rainfall is affecting agricultural activities in the region.

Several districts of Vidarbha have also received rain.

Cloudy weather is likely in some areas, while hot and humid conditions may prevail in others. As a result, the state is still awaiting widespread and substantial rainfall.

Char Dham Yatra suspended

Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which has already been suspended multiple times this year due to inclement weather conditions, was paused once again on Saturday till September 27.

Schools were shut in five districts as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘Red’ and ‘Orange’ alerts for several parts of the state.

Most parts of the state have been experiencing heavy rain since morning, while high-altitude areas witnessed intermittent snowfall. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or major damage in the state, officials said.

The tribal district of Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur, received the season’s first snowfall, while many parts of the state, including Shimla and Dharamshala, received light rain. The Kuno Charang area under Pooh tehsil in Kinnaur received snowfall during the day, while the rest of the district received rainfall.