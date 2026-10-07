Maharashtra Weather Update, 07 October 2026: Rain in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli today? IMD says...

New Delhi: As the monsoon begins its withdrawal from Maharashtra, the state has started to witness the effects of the ‘October heat’. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that hot and humid conditions are likely to persist across most parts of the state on October 7. However, some areas may receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Gadchiroli, where thunderstorms and rain are expected. Similar weather conditions are also likely in Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts.
In several parts of the state, the maximum temperature has crossed 35 degrees Celsius. In the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, Malegaon recorded the highest temperature in the state at 38.4 degrees Celsius.
Jalgaon, Solapur, Akola, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Wardha recorded maximum temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius. Temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius were also recorded in Dhule, Buldhana, Yavatmal and Washim.
Meanwhile, the lowest temperature in the state, at 17 degrees Celsius, was recorded at the Agricultural College in Dhule.
Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of at 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal, the India Meteorological Department said forecasting a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature expected to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.
While Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a low of 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal, Palam recorded a minimum of 23.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal. Lodi Road recorded a minimum of 24.1 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above normal; Ridge 21.5 degrees Celsius, 1 degree below normal; and Ayanagar 23.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal.
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category at an AQI of 187 on Tuesday, with 15 of the city’s monitoring stations recording ‘poor’ air quality, as the weather office forecast light rain for the day.
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