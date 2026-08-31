Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Solapur to witness rain today, IMD issues alert

On Monday, weather conditions are expected to remain most sensitive in the Marathwada region. Hingoli and Nanded districts are likely to experience gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, along with rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

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New Delhi: The monsoon has weakened across most parts of Maharashtra, with rainfall taking a noticeable break. However, due to changes in weather systems, some areas may still witness cloudy conditions accompanied by thunder and lightning. As per the latest IMD update, rainfall will remain uneven across the state today, August 31, 2026. It is important to note that while some areas will experience alternating spells of sunshine and clouds, a warning of rain accompanied by gusty winds has been issued for some districts in Marathwada.

On Monday, weather conditions are expected to remain most sensitive in the Marathwada region. Hingoli and Nanded districts are likely to experience gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, along with rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. The weather department has therefore issued a Yellow Alert for both districts.

Maharashtra Weather: Here are some of the key details

Parbhani and Latur districts may receive light showers accompanied by thunder and lightning at isolated places.

Light rainfall is also forecast in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Dharashiv districts.

Light rain is likely in Palghar.

Mumbai and Thane may receive light to moderate rainfall.

Moderate rainfall is forecast in the three districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

Light rainfall is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, and Nashik districts.

Mainly light rainfall is likely in Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur districts.

Moderate rainfall may occur in the ghat areas of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur.

Kolhapur district is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

No significant weather alert has been issued for any of the districts in Vidarbha, including Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

Rajasthan Weather Update:

Monsoon activity has weakened in Rajasthan, and weather is likely to remain mainly dry across most parts of the state for the next one week, the Meteorological Department said. According to the department, weak monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions during the period.

Only isolated places in eastern Rajasthan are likely to receive light rainfall during the week, the department said. Rainfall activity, however, is expected to increase again in some parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan from September 3-4, it said.

During the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, light rainfall was recorded at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan, while the western part of the state remained dry. Heat conditions have also increased in the state.