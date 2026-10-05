Maharashtra Weather Update, 05 October 2026: Will it rain in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli today?

Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, followed by 36.4 degrees at Safdarjung, 36.3 degrees at Lodi Road, 35.8 degrees at Ridge and 34.6 degrees at Palam.

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Maharashtra Weather Update

New Delhi: The state of Maharashtra is witnessing a break in monsoon activity, with dry weather expected across most regions. Some areas are likely to continue experiencing scorching heat. Here’s the overall weather forecast for Maharashtra for October 5, 2026.

In Konkan, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail at some places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. A yellow alert has been issued for hot and humid weather in these districts. While dry weather is likely in Sindhudurg district.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Key Details

In Konkan, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail at some places in the Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for hot and humid weather in these districts.

While dry weather is likely in the Sindhudurg district.

In western Maharashtra, dry weather is likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha, and Ahilyanagar.

In western Maharashtra, dry weather is likely in Pune, Pune Ghatmatha, Kolhapur, Kolhapur Ghatmatha, Satara, Satara Ghatmatha area, Sangli, and Solapur.

In the Marathwada region, the weather is likely to remain dry in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, and Latur districts.

The Meteorological Department has not issued any alert in Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha.

Delhi’s air quality marks 83-day low; AQI reaches 187

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to an AQI of 187 on Sunday, the highest in 83 days and in the ‘moderate’ category, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above normal.

The minimum temperature stood at 24.1 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal.

The air quality had last reached a higher level on July 13, when the city recorded an AQI of 246.

According to the Sameer app, 16 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category, with Mundka recording the highest AQI of 273, followed by Narela at 257.

As many as 26 stations saw AQIs in the ‘moderate’ category, while Burari was the only station where the air quality was in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) considers an AQI between zero and 50 as ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, followed by 36.4 degrees at Safdarjung, 36.3 degrees at Lodi Road, 35.8 degrees at Ridge and 34.6 degrees at Palam.

Safdarjung logged a minimum of 24.1 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road recorded 23.2 degrees, Ayanagar 22.8 degrees, Palam 22.4 degrees and Ridge 21 degrees.