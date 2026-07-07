Maharashtra Rains Latest Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Palghar to witness heavy downpour, IMD issues alert

In Marathwada, light to moderate rainfall is likely in the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded, Hingoli, Latur, Jalna and Dharashiv.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/maharashtra-rains-mumbai-monsoon-bmc-imd-weather-update-devendra-fadnavis-red-alert-thane-pune-raigad-nagpur-nashik-satara-palghar-disaster-management-8467324/ Copy

Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik on Tuesday and said that the state machinery has been put on high alert as heavy rains are expected to continue until July 8. While addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay off the roads, as authorities worked to manage landslips, swollen rivers, and rescue operations. The State Disaster Management Authority on Monday (July 6, 2026) advised private offices in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home and announced a half-day for non-essential and semi-government offices in view of the heavy rains, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday (July 6, 2026) directed developers and contractors to suspend hazardous construction activities and ensure strict safety measures at all project sites, following a ‘red’ alert for extremely heavy rains and strong winds. Compliance with the advisory is mandatory, the BMC said, stressing that the safety of workers, neighbouring residents and the general public is of paramount importance.

Read more: Indian Navy on standby as NDRF intensifies rescue Ops amid heavy rain across Maharashtra

Maharashtra Monsoon: Here are the latest update

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the Palghar and Raigad districts of the Konkan region.

A red alert has been issued for Palghar and Raigad districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri, an orange alert has been issued for these places.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Sindhudurg district.

A red alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rains in the Pune Ghatmatha area of ​​western Maharashtra.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rains in the Satara Ghatmatha area.

Heavy rains are expected in the Kolhapur Ghatmatha area and Pune, and a yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

There is a light to moderate rain alert for Solapur district.

In Marathwada, light to moderate rainfall is likely in the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded, Hingoli, Latur, Jalna and Dharashiv.

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds are likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra.

A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

An orange alert has been issued for Nashik district, indicating heavy to very heavy rains.

A red alert has been issued for Ghatmatha area of ​​Nashik.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall along with gusty winds is expected in Akola and Amravati districts of Vidarbha.

An orange alert has been issued for these districts.

Light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds is likely in Buldhana, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

Billboard, walls collapse in Thane; school tin sheds blown away in Palghar

A fireman sustained severe leg injuries while clearing a massive uprooted tree and, in separate incidents, a large billboard and two walls collapsed following heavy rainfall and strong winds in Maharashtra’s Thane city.

The heavy rain triggered a total of 186 emergency complaints across Thane city, including 110 tree collapses, 38 fallen branches, four instances of waterlogging, two compound wall collapses, and one slab fall.