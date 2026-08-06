Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Pune to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues statement

New Delhi: Maharashtra is likely to witness scattered rainfall today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the state on Thursday. While heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some areas, yellow and orange alerts have been issued for several districts. The rainfall situation across the state is expected to remain stable on August 5.
Moderate rainfall is expected in Palghar, Mumbai, and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan. An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Raigad district, while a yellow alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Thane and Ratnagiri districts.
Uttarakhand CM puts agencies on high alert over heavy rain warning
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed all departments concerned to remain on “high alert” in view of continuous rainfall and the India Meteorological Department’s warning of heavy rain in parts of the state.
Reviewing the situation with Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, Dhami directed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administration, police, fire services, health department and other agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure prompt relief and rescue operations in case of any emergency.
He asked district magistrates to remain on round-the-clock alert, continuously monitor vulnerable areas and keep a close watch on water levels in rivers and streams. The chief minister also directed officials to shift people to safer places immediately if the situation so warrants.
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