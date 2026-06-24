Maharashtra Rains Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Sangli, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Thane to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert

Earlier, on June 23, the highest rainfall between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm was recorded at Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai, where 78.96 mm of rain was measured.

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Mumbai Rains Latest Update

New Delhi: With the arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai, the city has been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday. Overnight downpours have led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, leaving roads inundated and causing widespread disruption. The authorities have also ordered closure of schools and colleges in several parts of the city. The Andheri area has been among the worst affected. Due to the intense rainfall, the Andheri subway (underpass) has been completely submerged.

As a precautionary measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has closed the underpass to traffic. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai. According to the officials, Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall across various areas during a 5–6 hour period overnight, with precipitation ranging between 71 mm and 99 mm. Earlier, on June 23, the highest rainfall between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm was recorded at Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai, where 78.96 mm of rain was measured.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers flood roads, are schools, colleges closed today as IMD issues red alert? Orange alert for Thane

It is important to note that dense clouds continue to cover Mumbai, with several parts of the city witnessing persistent heavy rainfall. According to the weather department, moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue throughout June 24. As a result, there is a possibility of waterlogging on roads and disruptions to traffic movement across the city.

Here are some of the key details:

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, moderate to heavy rains are likely in the coastal areas of Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.

Light to moderate rains may continue in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane areas.

Citizens have been urged to remain alert as rain is expected to increase in intensity along the Konkan coast in the next few days.

A red alert has been issued for Ratnagiri district.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain.

An orange alert has been issued for Sindhudurg, Raigad and Pune Ghat areas.

A yellow alert has been issued for the Ghats of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Satara, Kolhapur and Nashik and the possibility of moderate rain has been predicted.

Orange alert will remain in place for Ratnagiri on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely to continue in Raigad, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Satara Ghat areas.

A rain warning has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur districts on Thursday as well.

Orange alert will remain in Sindhudurg and there is a possibility of heavy rain in Raigad as well.

A yellow alert for rain has been issued in several districts including Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Ahilyanagar.

Although rain is forecast in most districts of Vidarbha, a yellow alert has been issued for heat in Akola and Amravati.

Monsoon Arrives in Mumbai 13 Days Late

On June 23, the southwest monsoon reached Mumbai. The monsoon reached Mumbai 13 days later than its normal onset date of June 10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon has now advanced over the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, additional areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the remaining regions of Telangana and Odisha, as well as parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.