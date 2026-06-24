Maharashtra Rains Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Sangli, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Thane to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert 

New Delhi: With the arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai, the city has been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday. Overnight downpours have led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, leaving roads inundated and causing widespread disruption. The authorities have also ordered closure of schools and colleges in several parts of the city. The Andheri area has been among the worst affected. Due to the intense rainfall, the Andheri subway (underpass) has been completely submerged.
As a precautionary measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has closed the underpass to traffic. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai. According to the officials, Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall across various areas during a 5–6 hour period overnight, with precipitation ranging between 71 mm and 99 mm. Earlier, on June 23, the highest rainfall between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm was recorded at Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai, where 78.96 mm of rain was measured.
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It is important to note that dense clouds continue to cover Mumbai, with several parts of the city witnessing persistent heavy rainfall. According to the weather department, moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue throughout June 24. As a result, there is a possibility of waterlogging on roads and disruptions to traffic movement across the city.
On June 23, the southwest monsoon reached Mumbai. The monsoon reached Mumbai 13 days later than its normal onset date of June 10. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon has now advanced over the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, additional areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the remaining regions of Telangana and Odisha, as well as parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.
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