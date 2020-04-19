Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday registered a staggering rise in COVID-19 cases with 552 new infections, and 12 deaths. The total number of cases in the state now stand at 4,200 with 223 overall deaths. Also Read - COVID-19 Cases Rise to 16,116, Death Toll at 519; Maharashtra Worst-Hit, Goa Flattens Curve | Top Developments

The over 550 jump in new positive cases is the highest after the previous high of 352 notched on April 13, creating concerns in different quarters.

Among the deaths, six were recorded in Mumbai, four in Nashik, and one each in Solapur and Ahmednagar districts.

The fatalities included 8 women and 4 men, and a majority had other serious ailments like diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, asthma, etc.

Mumbai also continued to be a case of worry with 148 Covid-19 deaths and 3,214 positive cases till date. Pune Division follows at a distant second slot with 55 dead and 637 patients.

The next is Nashik Division with 10 deaths and 121 positive cases, followed by Nagpur Division with one fatality and 72 patients.

On the positive side, 142 fully cured patients – again a record – returned home on Sunday, taking the number of those discharged to 507 till date.

The number of people in home quarantine shot up from 82,299 on Saturday to touch 87,254, but those in institutional quarantine decreased from 6,999 to 6,743.

The government added 24 new containment zones to take the state’s total to 368, while 6,359 teams have surveyed a population of nearly 2.40 million so far.

