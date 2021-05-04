Mumbai: After more than a month of spike in COVID-19 cases, the state on Tuesday witnessed a sudden drop in the number of fresh coronavirus infections. The decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases has been reported from the past two days. Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that the positivity rate in the state has dropped from 27 per cent to 22 percent. Addressing the media, Tope said, “Positivity rate in state has dropped from 27 to 22%. We’re testing 2.80 lakh persons daily and there’s been no shortage in testing. From 63,000, tally for COVID patients have come down to 61,000. At 84.07%, our recovery rate is highest in country.” Also Read - UP Police Official Resigns After Being Denied Leave to Look After COVID Positive Wife

Meanwhile, an official from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai on Tuesday has reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470. And, this is the second consecutive day that the country’s financial capital has recorded less than 3,000 cases. However, the larger Mumbai division, surrounding satellite cities, reported 7,436 new cases and 165 deaths. Also Read - Assam Govt Issues Revised COVID-19 Curfew Guidelines: Check What's Allowed and What's Not

And, the state has overall reported 51,880 new coronavirus infections which took Maharashtra’s case tally to 48,22,902, while 891 fatalities pushed the death toll to 71,742, the health department said. Out of 891 deaths, 397 occurred in the last 48 hours while the rest had taken place earlier but were reported on Tuesday, officials said. As many as 65,934 patients — more than new infections — were discharged from hospitals, which took the count of recoveries to 41,07,092. As of now, the total number of active cases in Maharashtra are 6,41,910. Also Read - Ra Ra Rasputin to Pro Pro.. Protein: Baba Sehgal's Hindi Version of 'Rasputin' Song Raising COVID-19 Awareness Goes Viral | Watch

While, Nashik division saw 8,414 new cases including 2,127 in Nashik city, Pune division reported 12,153 cases including 3,003 in Pune city. Kolhapur division reported 4,061 cases, Aurangabad division 2,041 cases, Latur division 3,753 cases and Akola division recorded 5,525 cases. Nagpur division reported 8,497 cases including 2,689 in Nagpur city. As many 2,40,956 people were tested for coronavirus during the day, taking the total of samples tested so far to 2,81,05,382.

