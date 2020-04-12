Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 221 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of Coronavirus cases in the state to 1,982. Further, the state registered 22 new fatalities today. The death toll has now crossed 127-mark. Also Read - Coronavirus in Mumbai: 15 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Take Dharavi's Tally to 43

“Out of the deaths from today, 16 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 3 in Pune, and 2 in Navi Mumbai and 1 is Solapur. Out of the 22 deaths today, 13 were men and 9 women, 6 of them aged over 60 years, 15 patients were from the age group 40 to 60 years and 1 was less than 40 years old. 20 of these 22 patients (91%) had high risk co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” Maharashtra Public Health Department said in a statement. Also Read - 5 More Test COVID-19+ in Dharavi, 2 of Them Attended Nizamuddin Event; Total Tally Soars to 22

Earlier in the day, Dharavi reported 15 new COVID-19 positive cases, following which the total number of coronavirus cases in Asia’s biggest slum reached 43. Five people have succumbed to the infection in the area.

Meanwhile, the total tally of novel coronavirus cases across the country mounted to 8,447, as of Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an evening update. Of these 7,409 are active cases, 764 individuals have cured and discharged from the hospital and one person has migrated. Total number of deaths recorded till Sunday stood at 273 according to the data.