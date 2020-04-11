Mumbai: Maharashtra continued to lead as the state with the highest number of Coronavirus cases with the total tally rising to 1,761 on Saturday. So far, the state has witnessed over 110 fatalities owing to the disease. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till April 30; CM Thackeray Says 'We Will Show The Way to Country in Tough Times'

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra extended the lockdown till April 30. In an address to the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that that the lockdown was imperative in view of the prevailing circumstances and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and casualties in the state.

He said details of the protocols to be followed during the extended lockdown would be announced later.

Further, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune were categorised under the “red zone” as they have reported 91 per cent of the total cases in Maharashtra so far, health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to Coronavirus across the country rose to 242 while the number of cases in the country climbed to 7,529 on Saturday, an increase of 768 cases in 24 hours since Friday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,634, as many as 652 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.