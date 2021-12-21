Mumbai: As many as 11 new cases of Omicron variant were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number if infected patient by the new variant to 65. With this, the national tally of Omicron infected patients cross 200.Also Read - Omicron 3 Times More Transmissible Than Delta: Centre Urges States to Impose Curbs at Local Level | Key Points

Maharashtra reports 11 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, tally rises to 65: health dept — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2021

Also Read - Biden to Pledge 500 Million Free Covid-19 Tests to Counter Omicron

Of the 11 new Omicron cases detected in Maharashtra today, eight were found surveillance at Mumbai airport. Of the remaining three, one each was detected in Pimpri Chinchwad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai area, reported Hindustan Times. Also Read - Face Mask, No Gathering: How These States Plan to Celebrate Christmas, New Year Amid Rising Cases of Omicron | Check Guidelines Here

A total of 34 patients have been also discharged after negative RT-PCR report in the state.

Earlier today, Union Health Secretory Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all states and UTs and warned that Omicron variant is thrice more transmissible than Delta variant. “Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level,” he wrote.

Currently, Maharashtra has highest number of Omicron cases in India at 65 each followed by Delhi (54), Telangana (20) and Karnataka (19).

India reported 5,326 new coronavirus cases and 453 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 pm on Tuesday. Active cases in the country stand at 79,097, the lowest in 574 days.