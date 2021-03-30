New Delhi: Maharashtra reported 27,918 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 139 related deaths, the state’s health department said in a bulletin on Tuesday. This is the first time since March 23 that Maharashtra has reported less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases. With 27,918 cases, the caseload of Maharashtra now stands at 2,773,435 and its death toll 54,422. It recorded 31,643 Covid-19 cases and 102 deaths on Monday, a day after reporting its sharpest daily spike of 40,414 infections. Also Read - Maharashtra Government Forms Panel To Probe Corruption Allegations Against Anil Deshmukh

The Centre, on the other hand, said that the coronavirus situation is “turning from bad to worse” and is a huge cause of worry especially for some states, the Centre said on Tuesday while stressing that the whole country is at risk and nobody should be complacent. Also Read - More Hospital Beds Being Reserved For COVID Patients In Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said, “COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country or district should be complacent.” Also Read - Master Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Private Hospital

“We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken.

To contain the spread of the virus, the Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday told airports to increase surveillance to ensure COVID-19 norms are followed and consider imposing spot fines, with the help of police authorities, on passengers who are found not wearing masks properly and not maintaining social distancing.

On March 13, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked airports and airlines to ensure that passengers wear mask and maintain social distance at all times during air travel, and take action against those violating the norms.

As Covid cases escalate, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered an extension of curbs till April 10, while directing the health department to increase the number of vaccination sites and target priority categories on an urgent basis.

In wake of 40 women in Patiala’s Naba Open jail testing positive for coronavirus, the chief minister also ordered the launch of a vaccination drive in prisons. Expressing grave concern, Amarinder also directed officials to issue the necessary directions for carrying out testing and vaccination in busy market areas.