Thane: Two days after a 3-year-old boy fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon, efforts are still on to rescue him

Notably, the boy fell into the gutter on July 10. The CCTV footage of the unfortunate incident revealed the kid, Divyanshu, walking on a street at night when he eventually fell into the uncovered sewage gutter.

The video put up by ANI shows the rescue team continuing with their efforts that have entered the third day.

#WATCH Mumbai: Operation still underway to rescue the boy who fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm on 10th July. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/vYtZEoC1s6 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

The operation was carried out along with the drainage department initially. The search was done in the drainage line in the 10km area and the wall was broken with the help of JCB.

The incident came to light after the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra. As the intense spell of rains lashed the city, many lives were lost with BMC facing criticism for its lack of preparedness before the monsoon.