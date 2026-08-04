Maharashtra resident doctors set to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow, healthcare impact expected

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors on Tuesday announced an indefinite statewide strike from August 5 midnight over government's proposal to grant MMC registration to homoeopathy practitioners.

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Maharashtra resident doctors set to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow, healthcare impact expected | Image: X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to stage an indefinite statewide strike starting midnight of Wednesday, August 5. Resident doctors have announced the strike to protest a government proposal that allows homeopathy practitioners to register with Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

The MARD, in a statement, said that while emergency and casualty services will continue during the initial 24 hours in the interest of patient safety, all OPD services, routine duties, and academic activities at government medical college hospitals in all districts will remain suspended.

The organisation stated that despite multiple rounds of discussions with the government and concerned authorities, it had not received a satisfactory assurance regarding the implementation of the BHMS-CCMP (certificate course in Modern Pharmacology) policy.

In the absence of a clear legal and regulatory framework, and with the matter currently pending before the courts, Central MARD has decided to commence a statewide indefinite strike from midnight of August 5, the statement read.

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) issued a notification on June 30 permitting homoeopaths to prescribe modern medicines after completing a six-month certificate course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP).

The MARD has demanded immediate suspension of the BHMS-CCMP registration process until the final verdict of the court.

It demanded that there should be no implementation or registration under the BHMS-CCMP framework without a comprehensive, legally sound, transparent, and scientifically validated regulatory mechanism.

It had also asked the state government to address the long-pending issues of resident doctors across state of Maharashtra.

During the first 24 hours, resident doctors will continue to provide emergency and casualty services for patient safety, while OPD services, elective procedures, routine duties, and academic activities will remain suspended.

All the services given by the resident doctors, including emergency services, will be halted until further directions from Central MARD. It means patients will have to face major problems from August 6 onwards.

“The Central MARD reiterates that this agitation is not against any system of medicine or its practitioners. The movement is solely aimed at ensuring that any policy affecting patient care is implemented only after due legal scrutiny, scientific evaluation, and establishment of an appropriate regulatory framework,” it stated.

(with PTI inputs)