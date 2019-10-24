New Delhi: Maharashtra voters have rejected arrogance, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said addressing the first press meet on Thursday after a clear trend of the election, which may go down in history as one of the best performances of the NCP in Maharashtra — emerged.

While the exit polls predicted over 200 seats for the BJP-Sena alliance, so far the alliance is leading in 163 seats. The Congress-NCP alliance is leading in 94 seats. Talking about the lower margin, the veteran leader said that Maharashtra voters rejected the arrogance of power.

“Defections had not been accepted by people, with some exceptions,” Pawar said taking a swipe at leaders who quit the party and chose BJP and Shiv Sena before the elections.

As questions are being raised whether the NCP-Congress alliance will support Shiv Sena to wrest the state from the BJP, Pawar said there’s no such proposal. Also, Shiv Sena clarified that there are going 50:50 with the BJP.

Pawar headed the opposition in Maharashtra singlehandedly. This is the first time that NCP individually emerged as the third party in the state, moving Congress to the fourth position.