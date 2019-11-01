New Delhi: ‘People of Maharashtra want Chief Minister from Shiv Sena‘, claimed party MP Sanjay Raut amid ongoing tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party over the government formation in Maharashtra. Raut, who is considered a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackrey, also targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by posting a cryptic tweet on micro-blogging site.

“Sahib, mat paaliye ahankaar ko itna, waqt ke saagar me kayi sikandar dub gaye (Sahib, don’t feed your arrogance…many Alexanders have drowned in the ocean of time)”, he wrote.

*साहिब…*

*मत पालिए, अहंकार को इतना,*

*वक़्त के सागर में कईं,*

*सिकन्दर डूब गए..!* — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 1, 2019

“If Shiv Sena decides, it’ll get the required numbers to form stable government in the state. People have given mandate to form government on the basis of 50-50 formula that was reached in front of people of Maharashtra”, said the Rajya Sabha MP, a day after his meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, which triggers speculation about the possible formation of an alternative government in the state.

Meanwhile, Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray also hinted at exploring other options as well, if things didn’t turn well with ‘big brother’ BJP. If reports are to be believed, Thackeray, at a recent meeting with party functionaries and legislators, declared that he won’t compromise on ‘power sharing’ and for that he is in touch with Congress and NCP as well.

Notably, the Sena and BJP are engaged in a massive tug-of-war over the government formation, ever since the assembly results were announced on October 24. While the BJP offered Deputy CM post to Sena, the latter remained firm on its demand to implement 50:50 formula in the state, under which both the allies have their CM for two and a half years.