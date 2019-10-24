

Load More

Satara (Maharashtra): The bypolls for Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha constituency was held on October 21 along with the assembly polls for the 288 Assembly seats in the state. The Satara bypoll witnessed a voter turnout of 65 per cent as against 61 per cent in April.

The bypolls for the Satara constituency was necessitated following the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and sitting MP Udayanraje Bhoslae. He was elected as an MP from Satara thrice – in 2009, 2014 and 2019. On September 14, he quit the NCP to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an unfortunate incident, at least three people were killed and nearly 16 others injured when a private bus, taking all of them to Satara district to cast their votes, hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune highway on Monday morning.